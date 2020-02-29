Give your files a Home with the discounted WD 5TB Hard Drive

Haider Ali Khan
Constantly getting a ‘low storage space’ warning every time you install a new software, game or when downloading a video? That means it’s time to get a backup drive for your files. Today, the WD My Passport 5TB Hard Drive is just $99.99 on Amazon. You get a $50 discount for a storage solution that was originally $149.99.

PreviewProductPrice
WD 5TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive, Black - WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN WD 5TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive, Black - WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN $149.99 $99.99 Buy on Amazon

The 5TB My Password HD has a lot going for it. WD’s hard drive features automatic backup, which is super easy to set up and security options such as password protection and 256-bit hardware encryption. Anything you put in the drive will be protected and safe even if you accidentally delete them by mistake.

The Superspeed USB port allows for max transfer speeds and is backwards compatible to USB 2.0. It’s no bigger than a wallet and can fit into any pocket. What’s more, the My Passport drive comes in black, red or blue depending on your preference.

Get the WD 5TB Portable HD today!

