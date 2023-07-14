Give Your iPad a Charging Stand at 30% Off

A multi-purpose iPad stand should be perfect for enhancing your tablet’s productivity and entertainment. Today, the Plugable 8-in-1 USB C Hub for iPad with Stand is down to just $47.96 from its original price of $69 on Amazon.

Plugable’s iPad stand is more than just an accessory- it’s an 8-port hub with HDMI, two USB 3 ports, a 100W pass-through charging port, an audio jack, and a MicroSD/SD card slot, all of which are located at the base. With this kind of setup you can transform your tablet or iPhone into a bigger computer with a display and hook up a mouse and keyboard at the same time. Pass-through charging means you can continue using your iPad and power your peripherals as needed.

Each purchase of the Plugable 8-in-1 USB C Hub for iPad comes with a 2-year warranty on labor and limited parts. Grab this deal before it expires today!