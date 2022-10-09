Give Your iPad a Home and Charging Spot with the Discounted Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand

Your iPad is a hardworking device that you probably use every day, so why not give it a permanent home that also serves as a charging station? Today, the Anker 551 8-in-1 iPad USB C Hub with Foldable Stand is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Aside from bringing your iPad up to a more eye-friendly height, the stand has several charging and connectivity options on its base, including a 4K HDMI port, 2 USB A data ports, a USB-C PD port, microSD and SD card slots and a 3.5mm aux port. You can hook up your iPad to an external display using the accessory, or charge and prop up the iPad to become a secondary screen.

Anker’s tablet stand lets you prop it up to horizontal or vertical viewing, whether you need to do FaceTime or when you’re watching videos. At $20 off, it’s a worthy buy.