Give Your iPhone an Expandable Storage with the Discounted SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go

How awesome would it be if your iPhone or iPad could have an expandable memory? With the help of the iXpand Flash Drive Go, you now can. Today, the 256GB flash drive is down to just $57.99 from its original price of $65 on Amazon.

With the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go you can now fit more photos, videos and documents and access them anywhere as long as you have your iPhone. It’s great for freeing up space or when you want to watch offline videos while on vacation. Transfers can be carried out via USB 3.0 or Lightning, and the design is unobtrusive yet portable.

Use the iXpand app and you can do automatic backups. You can even shoot videos straight from the device so it doesn’t take up internal smartphone space. Password-protecting your files is also an option.

Grab the discounted SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go 256GB for just $58 today!