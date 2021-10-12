Give Your Mac a Mechanical Keyboard Upgrade at $20 Off

If you’re looking for something that offers a heftier tactile typing experience, then the default Mac keyboard just won’t do. However, you can pick up the Keychron K8 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for just $74.99, down $20 from its original price of $95 on Amazon.

A wireless keyboard certainly beats out wired in terms of convenience and portability. Keychron’s model sports an 87-key Gateron switch encased within an aluminum frame. You get the familiar Mac layout and all the function and multimedia keys you’re likely accustomed to. Wireless means Bluetooth connection on up to 3 devices, which means you can connect it to your iPad and iPhone as well.

Keychron’s K8 keyboard houses a massive 4,000 mAh battery and a long-lasting wireless typing experience. You can squeeze something close to 200 hours in a single full charge. Adjustable feet and inclined frame allows for several typing angles for ergonomic support.

Don’t let this $20 off deal pass you by. Get the Keychron K8 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard today!