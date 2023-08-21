Glenn Beck podcast Shelved Over trademark dispute

The Glenn Beck podcast removal was initially thought to be a technical glitch, but an Apple spokesperson said that it was a legal reason and not a bug.

Beck took to social media X recently and asked why his podcast was taken off the platform. He further said that Apple sent him an email saying that there was an ‘issue’ with the show and had to be resolved before it could be brought back to Podcasts. Others pointed out the oversized RSS feed file size and said that the podcast was likely flagged for this.

Variety spoke with an Apple representative, who said that it wasn’t a technical issue that the podcast was removed, but rather a legal one. The spokesperson wouldn’t divulge specific details other than the one mentioned, as would Beck, but the show has reappeared on Apple Podcasts. The full list of episodes has yet to come back.