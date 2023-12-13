GM axing CarPlay due to ‘Safer Driving’

Carmaker General Motors is planning to phase out Android Auto and CarPlay in its electric vehicles.

GM will then replace Android Auto and CarPlay with its own infotainment system in partnership with Google. In a recent MotorTrend discussion, Tim Babbitt, infotainment product executive said that the company has put a premium on driver safety. In line with this, Babbitt pointed out that Android Auto and CarPlay have issues such as connectivity problems, compatibility concerns, slow response time, and bad connections, all of which can lead to distracted driving as they try to troubleshoot their smartphones.

The GM exec then says that built-in infotainment systems are less likely to run into concerns, thus leading to improved safety. The system GM intends to adopt will have Google apps such as Google Assistant and Google Maps. Also, the elimination of Android Auto and CarPlay will give GM leverage over apps and subscription services in terms of gas, food, and other purchases.