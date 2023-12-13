News

GM axing CarPlay due to ‘Safer Driving’

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
CarPlay

Carmaker General Motors is planning to phase out Android Auto and CarPlay in its electric vehicles.

GM will then replace Android Auto and CarPlay with its own infotainment system in partnership with Google. In a recent MotorTrend discussion, Tim Babbitt, infotainment product executive said that the company has put a premium on driver safety. In line with this, Babbitt pointed out that Android Auto and CarPlay have issues such as connectivity problems, compatibility concerns, slow response time, and bad connections, all of which can lead to distracted driving as they try to troubleshoot their smartphones.

CarPlay

The GM exec then says that built-in infotainment systems are less likely to run into concerns, thus leading to improved safety. The system GM intends to adopt will have Google apps such as Google Assistant and Google Maps. Also, the elimination of Android Auto and CarPlay will give GM leverage over apps and subscription services in terms of gas, food, and other purchases.

TAGGED:
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade January game lineup revealed
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
New Beats Studio Pro limited edition Headphones launch
1 Min Read
AirPods 3
Take 17% Off the AirPods 3
1 Min Read
watchOS 10.2
watchOS 10.2 now available
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.2
tvOS 17.2 finally arrives
1 Min Read
HomePod 17.2 Software
HomePod 17.2 software launches
1 Min Read
Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe
Turn Your iPhone into a Phone and Wallet Combo at 24% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro might launch in January 2024
1 Min Read
Apple
Beeper Mini app shut down by Apple
1 Min Read
12.9-inch iPad Air
12.9-inch iPad Air display panels start shipping in December
1 Min Read
Amazons GPT55x
Amazons GPT55x: Everything You Need To Know
7 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Take $100 Off the Apple Watch Ultra 2
1 Min Read
Lost your password?