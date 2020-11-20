Gmail app iOS gets widget support

The iOS Gmail app has recently gained the widget support in iOS 14. Google introduces new widget options that can be added to Home Screen or Today center on the iPhone.

Putting the Gmail app widget to the Home Screen is a matter of tapping and holding until jiggle mode appears. A plus icon will appear, to which the user can scroll and tap on Gmail to get the widget and drag it to where they want.

The Gmail widget can search through the user’s emails without having to access the full app. Furthermore, it can view unread messages and compose new emails. The widget doesn’t reveal sensitive information and there’s no way to customize it right now.

The widget feature for the Gmail app is now available. iOS users can update their Gmail app to the latest version and make sure they’re running iOS 14 to get the new updates.