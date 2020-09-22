Gmail can now be your default Email on iOS 14

Apple has promised that the new iOS will allow users to have Gmail as their default email app. Today, an update from Google brings this idea to fruition on iPads and iPhones running iOS 14.

Gmail for iOS is now updated to version 6.0.200825. Users can have this done automatically or thru the App Store. Afterwards, they can set the default email client by going to Settings, then Gmail.

At iLounge, we published a guide on how to set Gmail as default iOS 14 email App.

Other Google app updates include the Assistant client that fixes a mic voice input bug and Google Photos fix involving the gallery.

Gmail is an email client from Google. iOS 14 users on the iPad and iPhone can download the app and sign in to start receiving email on their devices.