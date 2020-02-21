Gmail adds support for Apple’s Files app on iOS

Apple has been improving its file management app Files by adding its support in different apps. Third party developers are also beginning to add support of Files app into their own apps to take advantage of the new iOS file management system.



Google is one of the first to add support for the Files app. In a new update to Gmail, the company has added support for Apple’s Files app. The company announced the news in a post highlighting the features and new additions to the updated Gmail app on iOS (and iPadOS).



The new features will make their way onto the iPhone and the iPad in the near future. However, Google notes that it will take sometime before the update reaches all users of the Gmail on Apple mobile (and tablet) devices.



Gmail users can now use the Files app’s inbuilt attachment support in the Gmail app to also upload files Dropbox. If Dropbox is installed on the user’s phone, it will automatically appear in the Gmail app when uploading any files using Apple’s Files app. This update comes only weeks after Google updated the (Gmail) app to use Material Design.



Quick launch summary

In the Gmail iOS app, when composing or replying to an email, you can now upload attachments from the Files app on your iPhone or iPad.



Getting started

End users: This feature will be available by default. In the Gmail iOS app, when composing or replying to an email, click the attachment icon and scroll to the “Attachments” section. Then select the folder icon to select an attachment from the Files app.



Rollout pace

Rapid Release domains: Extended rollout (potentially longer than 15 days for feature visibility) starting on February 12, 2020

Scheduled Release domains: Extended rollout (potentially longer than 15 days for feature visibility) starting on February 12, 2020

Availability

Available to all Gmail iOS users.

