News

Gmail summary card feature gets a revamp

By Samantha Wiley
Gmail

Google recently announced that it will revamp the summary card feature for its Gmail app.

Advertisements

The updated summary card feature in Gmail will provide helpful information and is separate from the incoming emails. It will sport a new look for travel, bill, events, and purchases, and Google has added new action buttons as well. The action buttons allow users to set bill payment reminders or add calendar events quickly. The travel card allows users to view important details and check in time, while Bills can set a due date. In the events card, users can see highlighted concert tickets and dinner reservations, among others. In the purchases card, order information and tracking details will be displayed.

Gmail

The backend for the summary cards will be updated as well, and key information will refresh in real time across related emails. The feature will be rolling out in the iOS app beginning today.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Podcasts
Additional language transcriptions launch on Apple Podcasts
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit shows off new AirPods Max and AirPods 4 Teardown Video
1 Min Read
Anker MagGo Power Bank
The Anker MagGo Power Bank is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Microsoft HoloLens 2
Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset discontinued
1 Min Read
Juno
Juno for YouTube app exits App Store
1 Min Read
M4 Chip Macs
M4 chip Macs has a 2024 launch
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The iPad Pro with M4 Chip and Nano Texture Glass is $106 Off
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic Games files lawsuits against Google and Samsung
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 204 rolls out
1 Min Read
Beddit App
Beddit App pulled from App Store shelves
1 Min Read
eero Max 7 Wifi Router
The eero Max 7 Wifi Router is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Home Hub
Apple Home Hub might feature an iPad-like screen
1 Min Read
Lost your password?