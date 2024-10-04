Gmail summary card feature gets a revamp

Google recently announced that it will revamp the summary card feature for its Gmail app.

The updated summary card feature in Gmail will provide helpful information and is separate from the incoming emails. It will sport a new look for travel, bill, events, and purchases, and Google has added new action buttons as well. The action buttons allow users to set bill payment reminders or add calendar events quickly. The travel card allows users to view important details and check in time, while Bills can set a due date. In the events card, users can see highlighted concert tickets and dinner reservations, among others. In the purchases card, order information and tracking details will be displayed.

The backend for the summary cards will be updated as well, and key information will refresh in real time across related emails. The feature will be rolling out in the iOS app beginning today.