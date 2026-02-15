Go and Free ChatGPT Tiers Now Have Ads

The Go tier and free account ChatGPT users have begun seeing ads, and the ads are only for Go and free tiers. The company will not show ads to minors and the ads shown will not affect the answers provided by the AI chatbot.

The ads presented in the AI will be labeled clearly as sponsored and the answer that the AI will provide is will be separated from the ads. The company will show ads based on the topic of conversation, previous interactions and chats like recipes.

Users are able to dismiss ads and share feedback on why they don’t like the ad or why the ad was shown. Subscribers of ChatGPT that are on Education, Enterprise, Plus, Business and Pro Tier will not see ads, as the rollout is an experiment for feedback as the company believes that ads shown in ChatGPT can be unique and valuable for individuals.