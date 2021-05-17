Go Hands-Free in Style with the Tryone Gooseneck iPad Stand, Now Only $17

Prop your iPad front and center without having to use your hands with the Tryone Gooseneck Stand. Today, it’s down to $16.99, or 23% off its original price on Amazon.
Featuring an adjustable clamp that can accommodate a wide range of devices, from your iPad to smartphones and even a Nintendo Switch, the Gooseneck Stand has what it takes to enjoy games, videos and other content without having to hold it with your hands.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Tryone Gooseneck Tablet Stand, Tablet Mount Holder for iPad iPhone Series/Nintendo Switch/Samsung...
|$39.99 $19.99
|Buy on Amazon
The gooseneck can twist up to 360 degrees so you can easily find the best viewing angle. It’s flexible, durable and rated to last a long, long time. A base clamp lets you peg it down to any table or surface. Lastly, a quality of life addition has been made- there’s space so you can charge your iPad or device even while using the stand.
$17 is a great price for a quality gooseneck stand. Make sure to check out Tryone’s offering today!