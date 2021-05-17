Go Hands-Free in Style with the Tryone Gooseneck iPad Stand, Now Only $17

Prop your iPad front and center without having to use your hands with the Tryone Gooseneck Stand. Today, it’s down to $16.99, or 23% off its original price on Amazon.

Featuring an adjustable clamp that can accommodate a wide range of devices, from your iPad to smartphones and even a Nintendo Switch, the Gooseneck Stand has what it takes to enjoy games, videos and other content without having to hold it with your hands.

The gooseneck can twist up to 360 degrees so you can easily find the best viewing angle. It’s flexible, durable and rated to last a long, long time. A base clamp lets you peg it down to any table or surface. Lastly, a quality of life addition has been made- there’s space so you can charge your iPad or device even while using the stand.

$17 is a great price for a quality gooseneck stand. Make sure to check out Tryone’s offering today!