‘Godzilla and the Titans’ announced for Apple TV+

A new live-action series, tentatively titled ‘Godzilla and the Titans’ will be arriving on Apple’s streaming platform.

The series will focus on the titular Godzilla and Titans as they level San Francisco. A family discovers the link to the monsters and how they’re connected to a secret organization. The official title is yet to be announced, but it will have co-creators Matt Fraction and Chris Black and will be produced by Legendary Television.

The series does not have an official name yet, and its release date is yet to be announced. However, it will join other original Apple TV+ dramas such as ‘See’, ‘Invasion’ and ‘Foundation’. ‘Godzilla and the Titans’ will be based on the Monsterverse franchise by Legendary Television.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and comes free for 3 months with qualifying Apple product purchases. The streaming service is included in Apple One bundles that include Apple Music and Fitness+, among others.