Google adds AI-Powered security measures in Chrome

Tech giant Google recently expounded on the ways its AI technology could stave off product scams for Chrome users.

Advertisements

For the desktop version, Gemini Nano is included in the Enhanced Protection mode. Nano is an on-device LLM that can provide user insights when they visit risky websites and warn them about a possible scam. Google said Nano can ‘distill’ the complex nature of sites and make the company able to adapt faster to scam methods. Furthermore, Nano can serve as protection from remote tech support and possibly more types in the future.

It seems that Google is relying on artificial intelligence to identify and eliminate scam techniques within the Chrome Android platform. Users get notifications for misleading or spammy information, encouraging them to unsubscribe. It’s worth noting that the function is not yet available on iOS or the desktop, but Google might introduce it in future versions.