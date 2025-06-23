News

Google Adds Major Features to Google Maps EU

By Samantha Wiley
Google Adds Major Features to Google Maps EU

Google recently announced several major additions to Google Maps for EU users.

Advertisements

The four upcoming features will be integrated into Google Maps for sustainable transport and driving aspects. The alternative transport suggestions will be powered by AI and take effect in Warsaw, Stockholm, Copenhagen, and more cities soon. The transport suggestion will tell users if transit or walking would be the same as driving to the destination. Cyclists will also get a new option with enhanced route details in major cities such as Brussels, Vienna, Budapest, Zurich, Rome, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, and Hamburg.

Google Adds Major Features to Google Maps EU

For drivers, there would be a new fuel-efficient route showing up in the app. Lastly, there would be low-traffic zones and low-emission zones. Notifications will show up in restricted areas in Europe, including Austria, Sweden, and Italy. This will give drivers a way to check if their vehicles are eligible and get alternative routes as needed.

Advertisements

Latest News
New OLED Component May Debut on 2027 iPhone
New OLED Component May Debut on 2027 iPhone
1 Min Read
Trump Gives TikTok Another 90-Day Extension
Trump Gives TikTok Another 90-Day Extension
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Might Come In Two New Color Options
iPhone 17 Might Come In Two New Color Options
1 Min Read
New Foxconn Facility in India to Make iPhone Casing
New Foxconn Facility in India to Make iPhone Casing
1 Min Read
New Apple Accessories Launch on Apple Store and Apple Online
New Apple Accessories Launch on Apple Store and Apple Online
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac Mini is $130 Off
The M4 Mac Mini is $130 Off
1 Min Read
Bluey Theme Arrives on Apple Arcade Game Fruit Ninja Classic+
Bluey Theme Arrives on Apple Arcade Game Fruit Ninja Classic+
1 Min Read
Lossless Audio Tier Will Soon Debut on Spotify
Lossless Audio Tier Will Soon Debut on Spotify
1 Min Read
macOS Tahoe Cuts Off Support for FireWire
macOS Tahoe Cuts Off Support for FireWire
1 Min Read
The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro 48GB 512GB is $300 Off
The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro 48GB 512GB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Releases New ‘Hold That Train!’ Ad for Apple Arcade
Apple Releases New ‘Hold That Train!’ Ad for Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Lost your password?