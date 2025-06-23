Google Adds Major Features to Google Maps EU

Google recently announced several major additions to Google Maps for EU users.

The four upcoming features will be integrated into Google Maps for sustainable transport and driving aspects. The alternative transport suggestions will be powered by AI and take effect in Warsaw, Stockholm, Copenhagen, and more cities soon. The transport suggestion will tell users if transit or walking would be the same as driving to the destination. Cyclists will also get a new option with enhanced route details in major cities such as Brussels, Vienna, Budapest, Zurich, Rome, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, and Hamburg.

For drivers, there would be a new fuel-efficient route showing up in the app. Lastly, there would be low-traffic zones and low-emission zones. Notifications will show up in restricted areas in Europe, including Austria, Sweden, and Italy. This will give drivers a way to check if their vehicles are eligible and get alternative routes as needed.