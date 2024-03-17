News

Google Adds Real-Time URL protection on Chrome

By Samantha Wiley
Google

Google has upgraded its web browser’s Safe Browsing feature with real-time URL protection for iOS and Mac devices.

The Chrome browser has a standard protection stored in devices that’s updated every half hour or so. With real-time URL protection, the server-side list from Google will be checked in real-time for bad sites. Google said that this will block about 25% more phishing issues as soon as the feature is adapted. Fastly is Google’s partner for operating HTTP Oblivious privacy between Safe Browsing and Chrome to keep users safe and private. In Safe Browsing mode, the user’s IP address is not stored and checks are mixed in a group with other Chrome users.

Google

Enhanced Protection is available as an alternative. It’s a mode of Safe Browsing that utilizes AI for protection and blocking attacks using AI versus malicious extensions. Users can update to the latest version by going to Settings.

