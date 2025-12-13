News

Google AI Smart Glasses Launching As Early As Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
Google AI Smart Glasses Launching As Early As Next Year

Two AI smart glasses are in development at Google, and their release is planned for next year. The glasses are made for assistance sans a screen via microphones, cameras, and built-in speakers to communicate with Gemini.


A person wearing the glasses can ask questions to Gemini and get help in real-time regarding their surroundings with photos taken with their camera. The second pair of smart glasses will have the same capabilities for AI, as well as an in-lens display capable of showing information that will be helpful for the user, like live captions of translations and turn-by-turn directions.

Google AI Smart Glasses Launching As Early As Next Year

Google is collaborating with Samsung to make the glasses along with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, with both companies designing glasses. These glasses will rival the Ray-Bans made by Meta and future AI smart glasses made by Apple. Apple is anticipated to reveal its first smart glasses as early as next year to also rival the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.


Latest News
Messages Via Satellite Now Available In Japan
Messages Via Satellite Now Available In Japan
1 Min Read
Manufacturing Academy At Apple Branching Out With Virtual Programs
Manufacturing Academy At Apple Branching Out With Virtual Programs
1 Min Read
The LISEN MagSafe Car Mount is 23% Off
The LISEN MagSafe Car Mount is 23% Off
1 Min Read
Prototype Parts of Apple Vision Pro Uploaded to the Internet
Prototype Parts of Apple Vision Pro Uploaded to the Internet
1 Min Read
Apple's GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India
Apple’s GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India
1 Min Read
Johny Srouji Might Be Next To Leave Apple
Johny Srouji Might Be Next To Leave Apple
1 Min Read
iPad Mini with A17 Pro Chip with 128GB discounted on Amazon
iPad Mini with A17 Pro Chip with 128GB discounted on Amazon
1 Min Read
Five More Games Coming To Apple Arcade
Five More Games Coming To Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Apple Losing Two More Executives
Apple Losing Two More Executives
1 Min Read
OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple
OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
1 Min Read
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
1 Min Read
Lost your password?