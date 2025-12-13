Google AI Smart Glasses Launching As Early As Next Year

Two AI smart glasses are in development at Google, and their release is planned for next year. The glasses are made for assistance sans a screen via microphones, cameras, and built-in speakers to communicate with Gemini.

A person wearing the glasses can ask questions to Gemini and get help in real-time regarding their surroundings with photos taken with their camera. The second pair of smart glasses will have the same capabilities for AI, as well as an in-lens display capable of showing information that will be helpful for the user, like live captions of translations and turn-by-turn directions.

Google is collaborating with Samsung to make the glasses along with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, with both companies designing glasses. These glasses will rival the Ray-Bans made by Meta and future AI smart glasses made by Apple. Apple is anticipated to reveal its first smart glasses as early as next year to also rival the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.