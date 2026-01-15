News

Google and Apple Collaboration Come Under Fire By Elon Musk Comment

By Samantha Wiley
Google and Apple Collaboration Come Under Fire By Elon Musk Comment

Elon Musk, CEO of AI tech company xAI, has shown his concern regarding the collaboration between Google and Apple to create a revamped and more personalized Siri that will be powered by Gemini, the generative AI Platform by Google. xAI developed the Grok chatbot, which is a competitor of Gemini.


Both companies will most likely not respond to the comments made by Elon Musk publicly. Google and Apple recently announced that future features of Apple Intelligence will be powered by Gemini, including the upcoming Siri planned for release this year. It will reportedly be introduced with iOS 26.4 as part of its new features by March or April this year.

The post touched on the concentration of power since Google has Chrome and Android, too. A lawsuit was filed against OpenAI and Apple by xAI in 2025, charging them with conspiracy as they ensure dominance in the market for AI.


