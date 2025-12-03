News

Google and Opera Collaborate to Bring Gemini AI to Opera GX and Opera One Browsers 

By Samantha Wiley
An expansion of the collaboration between Opera and Google has been announced, where they will be integrating Gemini, Google’s AI model, to the browser. The expansion of side panels powered by Gemini that were exclusive to Opera Neon in the past is now accessible for the free browsers, Opera GX and Opera One.


This allows users to interact with the AI chatbot in the side panel that can give the user relevant answers contextually from the model, including summaries of content as well as comparisons of different tabs and videos.

The company also emphasizes a privacy feature to protect the user, giving them peace of mind that they have full control on what context can be shared with the AI and which should be kept private. The engine has been redesigned for faster responses of up to 20% with a new architecture adopting the advanced agentic AI system of Opera Neon.


