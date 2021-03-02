Google Calendar and Docs now have App Store privacy labels

Google has begun rolling out privacy labels for its flagship apps as part of complying with Apple’s mandate.

Google Calendar and Google Docs for iOS has been updated today. Users will see new privacy labels when downloading the app, including ‘Data Linked to You’ such as usage data, contacts, search history and others.

The release notes for Google Calendar and Docs include performance improvements and bug fixes.

It’s been about 3 months since the privacy label mandate, and Google has been accused of delaying its updates to try and circumvent the issue that developers are now required to state how their users’ data are used, e.g., usage data, contact information, location, search history and others.

Google responded by saying that it plans to release updates for its apps with the ‘nutrition labels’ soon. However, flagships such as Gmail have languished for months.

Apple released the privacy label feature in December as a way to protect against user data and make them more aware of how their information is used.