Google Chrome may soon have Web as Desktop App

By Samantha Wiley
Google Chrome

Google’s browser will soon support having a webpage as a desktop app on the Mac.

The new feature was spotted and posted on social media- the latest Chrome Canary build had a new option titled ‘Install page as an app’ in Settings, then Save and Share. Websites that already support web apps will appear automatically as an install in the Settings menu. Users can set a webpage as an app by choosing ‘Install page as app’ and confirming the resulting pop-up ‘Install app’ when clicked. The app will be saved automatically in the Applications folder, labeled ‘Chrome Canary Apps’ and dragged to macOS Dock as an option.

Google Chrome

It’s worth noting that Safari has a similar feature, although Chrome has a bit more sophistication. The toolbar is simplified with various navigation buttons, as well as pared down menu with options such as Cast, Find and Edit, Print, Zoom, Uninstall, Open in Chrome, and Copy URL.

