Google debuts Pixel 9a

Google recently unveiled the Pixel 9a, its budget smartphone within the Pixel 9 lineup.

The Pixel 9a is the lower-priced counterpart in the Pixel 9 series, with an April launch and several new features for users. It has enhanced water resistance and enhanced drop protection and can last up to more than 24 hours using the Extreme Battery Saver option. Google promises constant updates so you ‘get that new phone feeling every few months’. The Pixel 9a has a 48 MP dual rear camera with Ultra Wide components.

Google’s newest smartphone has a 6.3-inch OLED screen and up to 120Hz refresh rate. In comparison with the iPhone 16e, the Pixel 9a has the edge in screen size and refresh rate. Prices start at $499 for the device in the US. There isn’t an exact date for when it will become available and when it will be brought to other countries.