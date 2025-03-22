News

Google debuts Pixel 9a

By Samantha Wiley
Google

Google recently unveiled the Pixel 9a, its budget smartphone within the Pixel 9 lineup.

Advertisements

The Pixel 9a is the lower-priced counterpart in the Pixel 9 series, with an April launch and several new features for users. It has enhanced water resistance and enhanced drop protection and can last up to more than 24 hours using the Extreme Battery Saver option. Google promises constant updates so you ‘get that new phone feeling every few months’. The Pixel 9a has a 48 MP dual rear camera with Ultra Wide components.

Google

Google’s newest smartphone has a 6.3-inch OLED screen and up to 120Hz refresh rate. In comparison with the iPhone 16e, the Pixel 9a has the edge in screen size and refresh rate. Prices start at $499 for the device in the US. There isn’t an exact date for when it will become available and when it will be brought to other countries.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro to have 48 MP Telephoto camera
1 Min Read
M3 iPad Air
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.3.1
Downgrading to iOS 18.3.1 No Longer Possible
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay service arrives in Puerto Rico
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger Firmware
Apple updates MagSafe Charger firmware
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $51 Off
1 Min Read
Foldable iPad-MacBook
Apple’s foldable iPad-MacBook device might run macOS
1 Min Read
iPhone
Next iPhone lineup might have Apple’s In-House Wi-Fi Chip
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple updates Safari technology preview
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
Get the AirPods 4 for Only $15!
1 Min Read
AirPods
India set to begin AirPods production in April
1 Min Read
Foldable iPad and iPhone
Apple to mass-produce the Foldable iPad and iPhone in 2026
1 Min Read
Lost your password?