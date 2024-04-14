Google discontinues Google One VPN

Google will be shutting down its Google One VPN service later this year, according to Android Authority.

Advertisements

Google One VPN launched in October 2020 for Android devices, then for Macs and iOS two years later. Initially, the service was integrated with the Premium 2TB plan for $99 annually or $9.99 monthly. Afterward, the service expanded to other Google One plans including the basic plan for $1.99 monthly.

Google said that the discontinuation was because ‘people simply weren’t using it’. Once the service is over, users will be prompted to other third-party alternatives. VPN functionality will still be available through the Google Fi cellular service, while Pixel users can use VPN through their device’s Settings menu. VPN functionality will be available for Pixel 7 smartphone users or later. The actual date of the discontinuation has not been disclosed. Subscribers have been or will be notified by email regarding the shutdown.