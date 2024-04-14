News

Google discontinues Google One VPN

By Samantha Wiley
Google One VPN

Google will be shutting down its Google One VPN service later this year, according to Android Authority.

Advertisements

Google One VPN launched in October 2020 for Android devices, then for Macs and iOS two years later. Initially, the service was integrated with the Premium 2TB plan for $99 annually or $9.99 monthly. Afterward, the service expanded to other Google One plans including the basic plan for $1.99 monthly.

Google One VPN

Google said that the discontinuation was because ‘people simply weren’t using it’. Once the service is over, users will be prompted to other third-party alternatives. VPN functionality will still be available through the Google Fi cellular service, while Pixel users can use VPN through their device’s Settings menu. VPN functionality will be available for Pixel 7 smartphone users or later. The actual date of the discontinuation has not been disclosed. Subscribers have been or will be notified by email regarding the shutdown.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iMac
The 2023 iMac is $149 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple unlocks used parts repair
1 Min Read
M4 Chips
M4 chips arriving in late 2024
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
MacBook Air M3 (2024): Worth buying?
3 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
Slash $60 Off the AirPods Pro 2
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple explains ‘Parts Pairing’ process
1 Min Read
iPhones
India produces 14% of iPhones
1 Min Read
iOS 18
‘Safari Browsing Assistant’ might arrive on iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 9 is $104 Off
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 192 now live
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple outlines a possible solution to Fix Apple Watch ghost touch issue
1 Min Read
Pixel 8 AI Photo
Pixel 8 AI photo editing feature arriving on iPhone
1 Min Read
Lost your password?