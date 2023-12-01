News

Google Drive document scanner added to iOS

By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Google Drive

The Google Drive app for iOS was recently updated with a document scanner.

The scanning feature is introduced for the iPad and iPhone and can be accessed through the camera icon. Once open, the viewfinder scans and detects the edges, aligning the document and removing tilt and glare for a cleaner scan. The new scanning feature can accommodate multiple tasks and crop as needed. US users will see title suggestions based on AI. It’s similar to the Notes app Apple introduced in 2017.

Google Drive

The Google Drive scanner will be rolling out to all users this week. On the Android side, the scanning mechanism has been in the app for nearly a decade before being integrated into iOS. In similar news, Google Drive files recently went missing after users disconnected their accounts on the desktop app. Google acknowledged the issue and promised that they would look into the matter.

