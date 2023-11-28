Google Drive users report missing folders

Google Drive users have reported missing folders when they disconnected their account on the desktop app.

Google’s community support site came alive recently when users began claiming that months of data had vanished from their accounts. In response, the company says in a post that they are ‘investigating reports of an issue impacting a limited subset of Drive for desktop users’ and recommended several actions, including not disconnecting their account within the desktop client and moving or deleting the app data folder in macOS or Windows. Lastly, Google recommends backing up the app data folder if there’s sufficient space in the user’s hard drive.

Google promised to resolve the sync issue soon but did not provide any timeline on when this will happen. The number of threads in the complaints section has risen to more than 200 users, most of them clicking the ‘I have the same question’ option.