Google ends continuous search scrolling

Tech giant Google will be disabling continuous search results in its web search platform, according to The Verge.

Continuous scrolling was introduced in 2021 for mobile devices and 2022 for desktop devices and works similarly to social media feeds. A single search usually puts out six pages of results in a line, with a ‘more results’ option offered when the user gets to the end. Google said that this feature would make browsing easier and quicker, although the page system allowed users to consider if they had all the information they need, and going on a break if they did.

A spokesperson mentioned that continuous scroll will be disabled in search results for desktop starting June 25, while mobile devices would not have it anymore ‘in the coming months’, with the reason of serving faster search results instead of loading them when users did not request it.