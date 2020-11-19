Google introduces new Chrome for Silicon Mac

Google has been working on a Chrome software that will take advantage of the new Apple Silicon hardware. Today, the company has announced that its new Chrome software will have a version that’s suited for Silicon-based devices.

The rollout for the new version was supposed to be made available today but the Chrome team announced that there were some setbacks. Chrome for Apple Silicon Macs has been delayed until tomorrow, and users can access the file by going to the Chrome download page, then choosing the option ‘Mac with Apple chip’ to get the right version.

Before the new software update Chrome was designed for Macs with Intel processors and needed Rosetta 2. Now, the browser is optimized to work with Silicon chips and will run better than the previous version.

Users who downloaded the first M1 version may experience crashing issues but there are notable workarounds for this. However, they can just uninstall it and install the new one when it comes.