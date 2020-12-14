Google is down for many users worldwide as we write. According to many Twitter tweets, users are getting a 400 error upon accessing Google.

The error that users had to face was:

That’s an error. The server cannot process the request because it is malformed. it should not be retried. That’s all we know.

While many might still be able to access Google’s search engine, it’s unclear whether you might face the same issue in the next few minutes.

The reason is that Google has many CDN server’s that provides you a cached version of Google’s index page. And if the primary servers go down and cache servers are to be updated, users would no longer be able to access the search engine.

Google isn’t the only website that’s down. YouTube is also down as we write.

While many Google services aren’t working, it appears to be a network outrage at Google.

According to TitleMax, Google earns $615 per second, which is about $36,900 per minute and over $2 million per hour. Such a downtime is surely sting Google’s revenue.