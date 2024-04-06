News

Google launches own ‘Find My’ network

By Samantha Wiley
Find My

Google will launch its own device tracking network similar to Apple’s Find My.

Advertisements

In a post, Google notified Android users that an Android-based Find My device network will go live. The upcoming feature was announced in 2023 but has not debuted as Apple and Google were in collaboration to create a cross-platform solution for unwanted tracking alerts. iOS 17.5 code revealed that Apple will have support for third-party item tracking discovery, alerting iPhone users when a device is found. A code in iOS 17.5 says ‘To do this, follow the instructions provided on a website by the manufacturer of this item.’

Find My

Google will have a Find My network which allows Android phones to locate headphones, Bluetooth trackers, and other phones. The company said that the Android Find My network will let Android device owners locate their devices even when it’s not connected to the internet.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
App Store
Web links and emulator apps now allowed in the EU App Store
1 Min Read
Disney
Disney to crack down password sharing soon
1 Min Read
Apple 2024 MacBook
Get $50 Off the 2024 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
3 games added to the Apple Arcade library
1 Min Read
Apple Car
Apple axes employees after car project cancellation
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The iPad Air with M1 Chip is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPads
New iPads keep being delayed
1 Min Read
WWDC 2024
Invitation emails sent to WWDC 2024 guests
1 Min Read
Apple
Taiwan earthquake slows Apple production line
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
iWork Apps
iWork apps gets update for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
New AirPods Max firmware launches
1 Min Read
Lost your password?