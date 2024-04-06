Google launches own ‘Find My’ network

Google will launch its own device tracking network similar to Apple’s Find My.

In a post, Google notified Android users that an Android-based Find My device network will go live. The upcoming feature was announced in 2023 but has not debuted as Apple and Google were in collaboration to create a cross-platform solution for unwanted tracking alerts. iOS 17.5 code revealed that Apple will have support for third-party item tracking discovery, alerting iPhone users when a device is found. A code in iOS 17.5 says ‘To do this, follow the instructions provided on a website by the manufacturer of this item.’

Google will have a Find My network which allows Android phones to locate headphones, Bluetooth trackers, and other phones. The company said that the Android Find My network will let Android device owners locate their devices even when it’s not connected to the internet.