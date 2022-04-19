Google launches ‘Switch to Android’ app

Tech giant Google has recently released an app that allows iOS users to migrate their data to an Android phone.

‘Switch to Android’ is similar to Apple’s ‘Move to iOS’, except that the Cupertino-based company’s app was released six years earlier in 2015. The app aims to make the transition from an iPhone to an Android smartphone seamless by transferring essential data such as contacts, videos, photos and calendar events to an Android device wirelessly and without having to connect to a computer.

The app helps users by walking them through basic steps they should do before keeping their original iPhones. It can copy videos and photos on iCloud to transfer to the target device, with permissions that need to be enabled to do so.

‘Switch to Android’ is now available to download for free at the App Store. iPod Touch and iPhones will need to run iOS 12.0 or newer.