Google Maps for iOS gains new Apple Watch and iPhone features

Google has recently updated its iOS Google Maps app to offer several notable improvements for Apple Watch and iPhone users.

New features include more detail in regards to navigation, particularly enhanced building outlines and streetline data which could come in handy for those traveling in unfamiliar areas. Select cities will have the improved navigation detailing on CarPlay and iOS.

Navigating through toll roads will now reveal estimated toll prices based on time of week and payment methods. Google says it will appear on more than 2,000 roads in Japan, India, Indonesia and the US come April.

watchOS Google Maps is now a standalone app, which means Apple Watch users can now navigate and drive without needing to get their iPhones out. A complication titled ‘Take Me Home’ will direct the user to a set location. Other notable mentions include an updated search widget and pinned trip widget.

Google Maps is free to download on the App Store.