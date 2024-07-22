News

Google Maps hazard reporting arrives on CarPlay

By Samantha Wiley
Google Maps

Google Maps on CarPlay introduces a new feature called ‘Hazard Reporting’

Delay and hazard reporting initially launched on Android and iOS apps, offering a way for users to tell other motorists using the app of lane closures, and accidents, among others. However, there’s a prompt in Apple Maps that asks them if the incident is still live. Once the iPhone is connected to a vehicle, the feature disappears as the device transitions to CarPlay. Now, incident reports are in a rolling phase for all CarPlay users, although there’s no timeline for when it will be completed.

Google Maps

Alternatively, Android Auto does not have incident reporting when an Android device is connected to a vehicle and Google Maps comes out. Users will get a hazard sign icon when the feature is available, and tapping on it brings options for common issues, e.g., speed trap, construction, road obstruction, or a crash, among others.

