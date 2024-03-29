Google Maps integrates new AI tools

Google announced several new AI-powered additions to its Google Maps platform.

Google Maps will have an update soon, with AI integration being one of them. At-a-glance information will be provided through Google AI, showing highlights and reviews that are relevant to the place. AI will be used to identify food items, along with availability, cost, and whether they match the user’s dietary restrictions. Google said users can look forward to optimized recommendations from top sites and communities in Canada and the US.

New customization tools will also be added for creating lists. Users can choose the order and possibly link the content to social media websites. Lastly, Google Maps will undergo a refreshed design with fewer tabs, new pin colors, and a cleaner home screen. Curated lists will appear in the Gems, Top, and Trending sections as well. The new update is expected to arrive on Android and iOS this month.