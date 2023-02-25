Google One subscribers can now access Magic Eraser on iOS Google photos

Google One users will gain access to several new features via a Google Photos update.

The iOS Google Photos app will soon have the Magic Eraser tool, new HDR effect on video, new collage styles, and free print order shipping to Google One members. It’s worth noting that the Eraser tool was only available on the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6.

Magic Eraser can be used to remove unwanted people and objects in photos for iPad and iPhone Google Photos users. Exclusive tools such as collage styles and video effects are available to Google One subscribers, including sky effects, HDR effects, smart suggestions, color focus, Portrait Blur, and Portrait Light. Print orders can be shipped for free for members.

The update will be spread via a rolling update starting today. Users who have old Pixel devices can get the features even if they have no Google One subscription. Google One subscriptions start at $1.99 monthly.