iLoungeNews

Google One subscribers can now access Magic Eraser on iOS Google photos

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News
Advertisements

Google One users will gain access to several new features via a Google Photos update.

iOS Google Photos

The iOS Google Photos app will soon have the Magic Eraser tool, new HDR effect on video, new collage styles, and free print order shipping to Google One members. It’s worth noting that the Eraser tool was only available on the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6.

Magic Eraser can be used to remove unwanted people and objects in photos for iPad and iPhone Google Photos users. Exclusive tools such as collage styles and video effects are available to Google One subscribers, including sky effects, HDR effects, smart suggestions, color focus, Portrait Blur, and Portrait Light. Print orders can be shipped for free for members.

The update will be spread via a rolling update starting today. Users who have old Pixel devices can get the features even if they have no Google One subscription. Google One subscriptions start at $1.99 monthly.

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.