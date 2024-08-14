News

Google Pixel 9 lineup launched

By Samantha Wiley
Google Pixel 9

Apple competitor Google has recently launched its latest lineup of Pixel 9 smartphones.

Advertisements

The Pixel lineup consists of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9, and the Pixel 9 Fold. It’s worth noting that they have AI capabilities due to the Gemini engine. Along with the smartphones, Google also announced the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Pixel Watch 3. The Pro model comes in two sizes, namely the 6.8-inch and 6.3-inch models (the Pro XL and Pro, respectively), while the base variant is 6.3 inches as well. The Fold has a total of 8 inches, and 6.3 inch cover when folded.

Google Pixel 9

Google said the new models have the Tensor G4 chip and were custom-made for the Gemini AI. App integration is enabled as well, with the Pro variants having Gemini Live. Pre-orders are available now with the price starting at $799.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Anker Solix C1000
The Anker Solix C1000 is $450 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 might have 8GB RAM
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok adds new group chat feature
1 Min Read
16-inch MacBook Pro
The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip is $500 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
New beta firmware for AirPods Pro 2 launches
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Apple aims for Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ feature expansion
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
Upcoming iPhone 17 Slim dubbed ‘iPhone Air’
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence fees might arrive in 2027
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Second generation Apple Vision Pro in the works
1 Min Read
Toy Story 5
Old Apple face used in upcoming ‘Toy Story 5’ video
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag is $5 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?