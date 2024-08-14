Google Pixel 9 lineup launched

Apple competitor Google has recently launched its latest lineup of Pixel 9 smartphones.

Advertisements

The Pixel lineup consists of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9, and the Pixel 9 Fold. It’s worth noting that they have AI capabilities due to the Gemini engine. Along with the smartphones, Google also announced the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Pixel Watch 3. The Pro model comes in two sizes, namely the 6.8-inch and 6.3-inch models (the Pro XL and Pro, respectively), while the base variant is 6.3 inches as well. The Fold has a total of 8 inches, and 6.3 inch cover when folded.

Google said the new models have the Tensor G4 chip and were custom-made for the Gemini AI. App integration is enabled as well, with the Pro variants having Gemini Live. Pre-orders are available now with the price starting at $799.