Google puts mega campus construction on pause

Tech giant Google is putting a temporary stop to its mega campus construction in San Jose, California.

A recent CNBC report said that the San Jose construction has been halted due to the company’s low earnings. A Google spokesperson said that they are working to make sure the investment matches their hybrid workforce needs, communities, and business. The spokesperson admits that they are still ‘assessing’ the situation and have expressed commitment to the location’s development.

The project leader, David Radcliffe, exited Google last year, and his replacement, Scott Foster, pushed a more conservative approach for the mega campus.

The building construction’s future isn’t clear, and it might take decades to finish the mega campus project. Google’s other projects include Texas, Virginia, Colorado, and New York City. As for the San Jose building, the site is now a demolition zone. As it stands, the ‘Downtown West Facility’ might be changed to something else in the future.