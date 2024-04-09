News

Google releases Android Find My Network

By Samantha Wiley
Find My Network

Google has launched the Android Find My device network following an announcement a week before.

The Android Find My network is similar to Apple’s Find My in terms of functionality. Android devices with Android 9 or later will be able to track missing, stolen, or lost Android devices. The lost Android device can communicate with others via Bluetooth and relay the information to the owner. Due to the Bluetooth connection tracking can still be done even when the Android device is not connected to the internet. Google iterates that the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 can be located even when the phone is shut off. iPhones will have the same functionality.

In May, the Android Find My network will work with Pebblebee and Chipolo item trackers so they can act as an AirTag. iPhone users will get a notification that a device is tracking them via a partnership industry specification.

