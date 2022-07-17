Google releases ChromeOS Flex for older MacBooks

Old computer hardware can get a new lease in life with the newly released ChromeOS Flex.

ChromeOS Flex is an operating system designed to run on older computers and laptops. The lightweight software is meant to extend a product’s lifespan and lead to a lower e-waste.

Google has a list of ‘approved devices’ that can run ChromeOS Flex on its official website, with Apple-branded products such as the 2010 and 2011 iMac models, the 2012 MacBook Air, the 2014 Mac mini, the 2010 MacBook and the 2014 MacBook Air, among others.

However, Google says that the 2014, 2015 and 2017 MacBook Air models won’t have a functional webcam.

Those who are interested in running ChromeOS on their old computers can sign up for early access and download the file on the official website. A USB stick and an internet connection is needed. Users can head to the official ChromeOS Flex site to learn more.