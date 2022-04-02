Google reveals new Chrome Icon for version 100

Tech giant Google has released version 100 of its popular web browser Chrome alongside a new redesigned icon.

The special thing about Chrome 100 is that it has had a major icon update since 2014. In February, the new look Chrome was previewed with no shadow and brighter colors. Elvin Hu, Chrome designer said that the change was supposed to align with Google’s modern brand expression. The icon change will be apparent on iOS devices and desktop.

Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. Yes! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. pic.twitter.com/aaaRRzFLI1 — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022

In the Chrome 100 update, Google has addressed a number of security issues and contains 28 fixes. The web browser is constantly updated, but version 100 offers Enhanced Safe Browsing, which aims to ward off phishing and malware, and Safety Check, which works as a tool to make sure your passwords are uncompromised.

Chrome 100 is available to download as an update in-browser or by going to the official Google Chrome website. iOS users can download it on their mobile devices on the App Store.