Google rolls out enhanced Live View for Google Maps

Google recently announced that it will be rolling out a new AR feature in Live View.

In Google Maps, augmented reality offers clear directions on where you’re supposed to go. The tech giant intends to add other transit scenarios.

Google promises users that they would be able to see landmarks quickly and get oriented faster with the enhanced Live View. Landmarks is set to appear on iOS and in cities such as Vienna, Tokyo, Sydney, San Francisco, Rome, Prague, Paris, Osaka, New York, Munich, Milan, Madrid, Los Angeles, London, Kyoto, Kuala Lumpur, Istanbul, Florence, Dubai, Budapest, Berlin, Barcelona, Bangkok and Amsterdam.

Users can access Live View when they open Google Maps and the ‘Transit’ section. If the destination involves a walk then the Live View option appears. Furthermore, Google says it has added Location Sharing so users can see distance and directions via overlays to lead the way.

Google Maps is available to download for free on the App Store.