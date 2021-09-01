Google Rolls Out New Pixel 5a Ad, Focuses on Headphone Jack

Google has recently launched a new ad campaign for its Google Pixel 5a smartphone, with a tongue-in-cheek imitation of Jony Ive’s presentation for the dramatic.

The 2-minute ad focuses mainly on the Android phone’s 3.5mm headphone jack. The commenter puts on a long and exaggerated narrative about the feature and the circle shape in particular. The whole video idea is a nod to former Apple executive Jony Ive and his propensity for lengthy introduction videos.

The Google Pixel 5a is a direct competitor to the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone SE. It has a 6.3 inch display with a punch hole camera, the Snapdragon 765G chip, 5G connectivity and IP67 water resistance. It’s available on the market with a price tag of $449.

Apple is planning to release a new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity next year. Currently, the Cupertino-based company is readying for its fall event which could contain the much-awaited iPhone 13.