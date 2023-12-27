Google Santa tracker now live

Google’s Santa tracking feature is now available for those who want to see Santa’s journey around the world.

In the Santa tracking feature, users can check where he is in real-time and as he journeys from the North Pole and back. It’s an ongoing two-decade tradition for children and grown-ups alike as Santa delivers presents throughout December 24. Santa’s Village turns into a tracking experience for the holidays.

Santa Tracker can be viewed on several devices that has a web browser, including the Mac, iPad, or iPhone. There’s a live map showing Santa’s current location, the next stop, and the estimated time of arrival for the upcoming location. There’s also a live gift count and distance to the user’s location. Themed mini-games, videos, and creative projects are available as well. Google has the most detailed and interactive elements among other Santa trackers.