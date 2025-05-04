News

Google search AI mode tab goes live

By Samantha Wiley
Google recently announced that there would be an ‘AI mode’ for Google Search.

A dedicated tab for AI will soon be available for Google users. Currently, the feature is in testing phase, with only a ‘small percentage’ seeing the option. The tech giant has been testing AI mode as part of its Labs platform. AI mode offers dedicated search for Shopping, Images, and News, with AI answers appearing in the interface. The platform engine is Google’s core model Gemini 2.0.

Google is launching AI mode for all those interested in the US via Google Labs. The company said that the experiment uses multimodal capabilities and advanced thinking to help with ‘the toughest questions’, offering an AI-powered response and supporting follow-up questions. There are product and place cards to enhance the experience and for more information. Users will also be able to see a history of past searches in the left section.

