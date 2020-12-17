Google Stadia now available to play on the iPad and iPhone

Google has made a progressive web version of its cloud gaming platform, unlocking the ability for iPhone and iPad owners to play on their devices.

A dedicated web app through Safari bypasses Apple’s cloud gaming service restrictions and makes the public beta service available to iOS users. To access Google Stadia users can visit Stadia.com and choose popular games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption 2, DOOM Eternal, NBA 2K21 and more.

The web version of Stadia can be placed in the Home screen by going to the site, accessing the Share options and choosing ‘Add to Home Screen’.

Google says the cloud gaming platform is still in beta stages and performance improvements and additions can still take place as the company collects data.

Google Stadia is $10 a month and allows users to access games in the cloud on their tablets, phones, Macs, PCs and laptops. It requires at least a 10MB/s connection for a smooth game experience.