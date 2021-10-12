Google to adopt Apple framework UIKit for iOS apps

Google has made the move to UIKit for its iOS apps after sticking with its own custom UI Material Design.

Jeff Verkoeyen, Google design chief for Apple platforms has recently tweeted that the company will be using UIKit as its building interface for its iPad and iPhone apps moving forward. He mentioned before that it wasn’t a viable option before because of ‘gaps in design language’ but this led to a platform fundamentals drift away from Apple’s. There were also some users who complained that Google’s apps felt inconsistent with the rest of the apps on iOS.

Google’s app suite, which consists of Google Drive, YouTube, Google Photos, Google Maps and Gmail have been using custom interfaces which mirror its Android apps for almost 10 years now. The company mentioned that it was to ‘unify software design’ across web, mobile and desktop.

Google is also said to be hiring designers to lead the new UIKit change.