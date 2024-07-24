News

Google to introduce new Chrome experience

By Samantha Wiley
Google

Google recently updated its cookies blog section to introduce a ‘new experience in Chrome.’

Advertisements

The tech giant said in 2020 that support for third-party cookies in its browser would be phased out in 2022, but the development has been delayed several times due to regulatory issues and advertiser complaints. To address this, Google has worked out a Privacy Sandbox platform to increase privacy while appeasing advertisers. As of the moment, the company has decided to let third-party cookies stay for advertisers and publishers.

Google

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK recommended Google not to stop third-party cookies support as it could limit digital advertising competition. At the moment, the group said they are reviewing the new plan for user options. Google continues to work on the Privacy Sandbox API and promises it will improve over time so users can have an alternative, with additional controls such as IP protection.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M2 MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Sports App
Sports app gains MLB and MLS updates
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music releases top 100 chart
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th Generation iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Google Maps
Google Maps hazard reporting arrives on CarPlay
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
New Immersive Video for Vision Pro launches
1 Min Read
Windows
Windows update bug affects users Worldwide
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Save $299 on the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix acquires over 8 million more subscribers worldwide
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Immersive videos to debut on Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
The Underdogs
Popular Apple Ad ‘The Underdogs’ is back with new fun video
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is On Sale!
1 Min Read
Lost your password?