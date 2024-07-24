Google to introduce new Chrome experience

Google recently updated its cookies blog section to introduce a ‘new experience in Chrome.’

The tech giant said in 2020 that support for third-party cookies in its browser would be phased out in 2022, but the development has been delayed several times due to regulatory issues and advertiser complaints. To address this, Google has worked out a Privacy Sandbox platform to increase privacy while appeasing advertisers. As of the moment, the company has decided to let third-party cookies stay for advertisers and publishers.

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK recommended Google not to stop third-party cookies support as it could limit digital advertising competition. At the moment, the group said they are reviewing the new plan for user options. Google continues to work on the Privacy Sandbox API and promises it will improve over time so users can have an alternative, with additional controls such as IP protection.