Google to introduce support for passkeys

Google has announced that it will start integrating passkeys for more secure logins on Google accounts.

Passkeys were developed by the World Wide Web Consortium and the FIDO Alliance. The tech giant mentioned that they, Microsoft, and Apple will start working on supporting passkeys alongside FIDO Alliance for easier password management. Support for passkeys has begun to roll out on all major platforms. Users will now have the option to have passkeys with two-step verification, password input, and more.

Apple integrated passkeys in iPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16, and later on the macOS Ventura. This feature allows users to sign in to their favorite websites and apps via a screen lock PIN, a face scan, or a fingerprint reading. Unlike passwords, passkeys are resistant to phishing and similar online attacks, which makes them more secure.

Google said that full integration of passkeys can take some time, and users can utilize two-step verification and traditional passwords in the meantime.