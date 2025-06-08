News

Google Touts ‘Highest Score Ever’ on Speedometer Performance Test for Chrome

By Lucy Bennett
Google recently said that its Chrome browser achieved the highest score when tested in Speedometer 3.

The Speedometer 3 is a benchmarking test for web responsiveness, using workloads such as CSS application, pixel rendering, JSON and JavaScript processing, HTML parsing, and more. Google implemented optimization changes since last year and resulted in a 10% improvement. The company mentioned that the changes ‘leads to better browser experiences’ for the users.

Google Touts ‘Highest Score Ever’ on Speedometer Performance Test for Chrome

Google uploaded a post that revealed Chrome 139 achieving a 52.35 score for the test. The machine was a MacBook Pro with the M4 chip running macOS 15. More information about the test and benchmarking can be viewed on the post. Apple has not shared results for its Safari browser going through Speedometer 3. Speedometer 3 is a collaboration between Mozilla, Microsoft, Intel, Apple, and Google. The latest version of the browser speed test is Speedometer 3.1.

