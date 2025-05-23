Google Translate as default translation app arrives

The option to make Google Translate the default app for translations is now available on the iPad and iPhone.

Apple recently made changes that allow users to replace the Translate app with Google Translate. The default translation app can be changed first by updating Google Translate to the latest version through the App Store, then going to Settings, Apps, and then Default Apps. Users can scroll down until they get to Translation and choose Google Translate instead of the default Translate. Once the app has the blue check, exit settings, and it should work.

The ability to change the default translation app arrived with iPadOS 18.4 and iOS 18.4 and newer. Google has made good progress and has become the first to support the change. Aside from the translation app, iOS users can also change the default for their Password, Browser, Calling, Messaging, and Email apps.